Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

