Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,263 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

