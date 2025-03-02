Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

NOW opened at $929.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.07 and a 200 day moving average of $982.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

