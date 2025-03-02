Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Cut by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.81 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

