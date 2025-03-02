13,592 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.