Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 134,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $5,830,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

