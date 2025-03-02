30,601 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 168,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CL opened at $91.27 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

