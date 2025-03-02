Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $2,102.59 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.00875228 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,156.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars.

