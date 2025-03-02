Gaimin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $19,812.43 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,985,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,985,986,304 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00017363 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $19,563.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

