RETARDIO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. RETARDIO has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.02621683 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,279,186.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

