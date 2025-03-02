Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.16 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $153.66 million and $6.16 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,682,242 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

