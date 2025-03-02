iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

