VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.59 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 299,264 shares traded.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.53.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

