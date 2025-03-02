233 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22,317.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after acquiring an additional 321,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FedEx by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,065,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.36. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.