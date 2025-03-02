Providence First Trust Co Takes $31,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,882,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
