First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.92 ($0.18). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 13.92 ($0.18), with a volume of 24,483 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.71. The firm has a market cap of £21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

