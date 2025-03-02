First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.92 ($0.18). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 13.92 ($0.18), with a volume of 24,483 shares changing hands.
First Property Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.71. The firm has a market cap of £21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
First Property Group Company Profile
1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Property Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.