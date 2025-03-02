Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $134,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.