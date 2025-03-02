West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,128,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.69.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.