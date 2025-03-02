West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,128,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.