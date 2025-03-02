US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,940 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $79,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,562,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after acquiring an additional 176,822 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
