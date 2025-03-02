Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

