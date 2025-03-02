iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESMV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
