Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,395.49 and traded as high as $1,438.28. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,438.28, with a volume of 5,513 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,396.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.82.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $43.72 by $6.70. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

