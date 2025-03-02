Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $36.84 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.