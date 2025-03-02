Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Rises By 177.3%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Deswell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSWL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 10,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

