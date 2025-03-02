Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $70,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $598.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $626.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

