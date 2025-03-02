Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

