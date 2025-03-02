iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

