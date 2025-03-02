Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.