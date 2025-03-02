Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.41. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 18,300 shares traded.
Zentek Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.77.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.
