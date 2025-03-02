Basic Attention Token Price Down 10.8% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $244.71 million and $11.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,668,357 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

