SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 57,041 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,298,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,424,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.25. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

