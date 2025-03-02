BitShares (BTS) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $83,225.96 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

