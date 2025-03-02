Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.88.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2 %

INTU stock opened at $613.84 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $605.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

