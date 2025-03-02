Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
