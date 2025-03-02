Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The company has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

