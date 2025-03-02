Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.88.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock opened at $613.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $605.90 and its 200 day moving average is $627.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
