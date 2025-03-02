Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 24.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) rose 24.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 320,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 114,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.