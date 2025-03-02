Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.34. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 192,572 shares traded.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

