Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.75 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.08). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.08), with a volume of 4,852,335 shares trading hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.62. The company has a market cap of £527.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

