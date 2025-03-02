Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.47. Evotec shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 57,649 shares changing hands.
Evotec Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
