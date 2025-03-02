Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.63. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 14,204 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AHCHY

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 3.5 %

About Anhui Conch Cement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.