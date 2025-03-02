Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHYGet Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.63. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 14,204 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Report on AHCHY

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

About Anhui Conch Cement

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.