Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.86 and traded as low as C$13.19. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$506.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

