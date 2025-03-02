US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

UTRE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1629 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

