Short Interest in Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Expands By 100.0%

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXSS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

