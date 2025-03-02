Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 70.8% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. 1,209,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,867. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

