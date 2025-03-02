Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.40 ($10.57) and traded as low as GBX 659.50 ($8.29). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 699.50 ($8.80), with a volume of 893,588 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.64) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on INDV
Indivior Trading Down 0.1 %
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.