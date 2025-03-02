Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.40 ($10.57) and traded as low as GBX 659.50 ($8.29). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 699.50 ($8.80), with a volume of 893,588 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.64) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 893.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 837.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -579.99, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

