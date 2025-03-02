Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – March 1st

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies operating within the video game industry, including developers, publishers, hardware manufacturers, and distributors. They represent an investment in the evolving entertainment sector, with their value often influenced by industry trends, technological innovations, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 8,891,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,238. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,373. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27.

