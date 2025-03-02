FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

