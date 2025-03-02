USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $211,204.86 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,061.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.00371709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00009456 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000071 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331623 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $211,198.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

