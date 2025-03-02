PaLM AI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.62 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $83,853.36 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,367.34 or 1.00359243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,331.17 or 1.00316713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.34090687 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $84,627.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars.

